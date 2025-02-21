Trump denied rumors of a visit to moscow on May 9. This was reported by France 24 correspondent Fraser Jackson, UNN reports.

Details

According to correspondent Fraser Jackson, some French media outlets have spread information about a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to the terrorist country to attend the May 9 commemoration of World War II. However, the US leader himself denied such speculation, clearly stating that he has no plans to travel to moscow.

When asked if he was going to moscow, he replied: "No, I'm not." - wrote a correspondent in X.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump and russian dictator putin will meet in moscow on May 9 at the celebrations marking the end of World War II.

