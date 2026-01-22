Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "there will be another one soon"

US President Donald Trump announced the settlement of 8 wars, and believes that "there will be another one soon," indicating, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, that meetings are being held and "we believe we are making significant progress." He stated this before signing the charter of the Council of Peace in Davos on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"I want to thank Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner for their extraordinary work. They have done an amazing job. We have peace in the Middle East, no one thought it was possible. We have settled 8 wars, and I believe there will be another one soon. You know, the one I thought would be easy turned out to be probably the hardest. 29,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, Ukraine, Russia," Trump said.

"But we have meetings, and we believe we are making significant progress," Trump emphasized.

