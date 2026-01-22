$43.180.08
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 216 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
10:59 AM • 1632 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "there will be another one soon"
07:31 AM • 10095 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 16852 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 24643 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 40129 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 38884 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 62408 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 33437 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 55235 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 5832 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 12710 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 26519 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 13878 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhoto06:26 AM • 10917 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 3746 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 62405 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 55232 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 54609 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 19922 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 17463 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 18021 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 54632 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 36939 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "there will be another one soon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

Donald Trump announced the settlement of 8 wars and expects another one to be settled. He noted that the US is making significant progress in Russia's war against Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump announced the settlement of 8 wars, and believes that "there will be another one soon," indicating, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, that meetings are being held and "we believe we are making significant progress." He stated this before signing the charter of the Council of Peace in Davos on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"I want to thank Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner for their extraordinary work. They have done an amazing job. We have peace in the Middle East, no one thought it was possible. We have settled 8 wars, and I believe there will be another one soon. You know, the one I thought would be easy turned out to be probably the hardest. 29,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, Ukraine, Russia," Trump said.

"But we have meetings, and we believe we are making significant progress," Trump emphasized.

