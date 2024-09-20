ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM

February 28, 08:24 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 08:41 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM

February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump cancels meeting with Polish President Duda - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13553 views

Donald Trump's planned speech with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Pennsylvania has been canceled. The reasons for the cancellation were not reported, but voters of Eastern European descent may influence the outcome of the election in this state.

A joint appearance by Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the disputed state of Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to a source familiar with Trump's plans, Reuters reports, UNN writes. 

Details

Trump and Duda were scheduled to attend the unveiling of a monument to a Polish-American Catholic church north of Philadelphia on Sunday. If the event had taken place, it would have been a rare occasion for a foreign leader to appear alongside a U.S. presidential candidate during the campaign.

It was not immediately clear why the speech was canceled and whether Trump would meet with Duda at another time or place.

According to the publication, voters of Eastern European descent have become very popular in the last weeks of the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate. In particular, Pennsylvania is home to a significant number of Ukrainian-Americans and Polish-Americans. As the state is one of the most competitive in the country, this demographic group could help determine the outcome of the election, the publication notes.

Addendum

In the coming days, many foreign leaders will arrive in the United States for the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will "probably" meet next week with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also said he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
