Trump cancels meeting with Polish President Duda - Reuters

A joint appearance by Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the disputed state of Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to a source familiar with Trump's plans, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Trump and Duda were scheduled to attend the unveiling of a monument to a Polish-American Catholic church north of Philadelphia on Sunday. If the event had taken place, it would have been a rare occasion for a foreign leader to appear alongside a U.S. presidential candidate during the campaign.

It was not immediately clear why the speech was canceled and whether Trump would meet with Duda at another time or place.

According to the publication, voters of Eastern European descent have become very popular in the last weeks of the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate. In particular, Pennsylvania is home to a significant number of Ukrainian-Americans and Polish-Americans. As the state is one of the most competitive in the country, this demographic group could help determine the outcome of the election, the publication notes.

In the coming days, many foreign leaders will arrive in the United States for the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will "probably" meet next week with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also said he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.