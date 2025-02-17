Trump responded whether he expects Zelenskyy to be involved in peace talks

The United States is actively working to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump, confirming that he expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be involved in the negotiations. He said this during a press conference with journalists in Florida, writes UNN.

Details

President Donald Trump has said US officials are working "very hard" on efforts to reach a Ukraine war ceasefire deal.

"We are moving along, we are trying to get peace with Russia and Ukraine and we are working very hard on it. It's a war that should have never started ," Trump said.

When asked if he expected the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be involved in the negotiations, he replied: "I do."

Zelensky: Ukraine should have clearly defined security guarantees