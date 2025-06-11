Trump announced a trade agreement between the US and China: what it entails
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a trade agreement with China, subject to approval by the leaders of both countries. The US will receive 55% of duties, China – 10%, relations between the countries will improve.
US President Donald Trump made a statement on the trade agreement with China and assured that he plans to work closely with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, UNN reports.
Our agreement with China is concluded, subject to final approval by President Xi and me. Full magnets and any necessary rare earth elements will be supplied in advance by China. Likewise, we will provide China with what has been agreed, including Chinese students who enjoy our colleges and universities (which has always been good for me!). We receive a total of 55% of customs duties, China receives 10%. The relationship is great! Thank you for your attention to this issue!
Later, the American leader added that he plans to work closely with Xi "to open China to American trade."
This would be a great victory for both countries!!!
