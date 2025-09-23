Trump and Brazil's president agree to meet next week

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to meet next week with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva. He said this during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

We agreed that we need to meet in a week, because there is little time here to talk. It's very good that we have such an agreement to meet next week. He seems like a very nice person. We liked each other. I only do business with people I like. If I don't like a person, then that's it, I won't like them. We had maybe 40 seconds (with the Brazilian leader - ed.) of communication and it went well, that's a good sign. - Trump said.

Addition

In late July, Donald Trump signed a decree introducing additional 40% tariffs for Brazil.

Earlier, in February 2025, Lula da Silva criticized Trump for his statements about world leaders and claims of world domination. The President of Brazil called on the US to respect the sovereignty of other countries and stop protectionism.