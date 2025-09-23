$41.380.13
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 6386 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 20610 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 16745 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 44032 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 36705 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 35644 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 49174 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49261 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45058 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 70073 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Trump and Brazil's president agree to meet next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet next week with Brazil's leader, Lula da Silva, after a brief conversation at the UN General Assembly. This agreement came despite Trump's previous imposition of an additional 40% tariffs on Brazil and da Silva's criticism of his policies.

Trump and Brazil's president agree to meet next week

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to meet next week with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva. He said this during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

We agreed that we need to meet in a week, because there is little time here to talk. It's very good that we have such an agreement to meet next week. He seems like a very nice person. We liked each other. I only do business with people I like. If I don't like a person, then that's it, I won't like them. We had maybe 40 seconds (with the Brazilian leader - ed.) of communication and it went well, that's a good sign.

- Trump said.

Addition

In late July, Donald Trump signed a decree introducing additional 40% tariffs for Brazil.

Earlier, in February 2025, Lula da Silva criticized Trump for his statements about world leaders and claims of world domination. The President of Brazil called on the US to respect the sovereignty of other countries and stop protectionism.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Brazil
Donald Trump
United States