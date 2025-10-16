Trump administration expands state's role in economy to reduce dependence on China - NYT

$41.760.01
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 15933 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
October 15, 08:42 PM • 16565 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 29316 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM • 51988 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 51439 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42245 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 40297 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 28686 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 21301 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rules
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committee
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 49670 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Benjamin Netanyahu
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
MiG-31
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136

Trump administration expands state's role in economy to reduce dependence on China - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1482 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump will significantly expand the state's role in the economy, increasing its stake in strategic companies. This is aimed at reducing dependence on China in the supply chains of rare earth minerals and technologies.

Trump administration expands state's role in economy to reduce dependence on China - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to significantly expand the state's role in the economy by increasing its stake in companies operating in strategically important sectors. This is being done to reduce dependence on China for global supply chains of rare earth minerals and technologies, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

As US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted, China's dominance in the supply of rare earth metals requires a "more decisive industrial policy" from the United States.

According to him, the new approach of the Trump administration involves more active state intervention in strategic sectors of the economy - from defense to the production of semiconductors, mineral resources, and other equally important things.

Such steps, according to the minister, will allow the US to protect its own interests in the areas of national security and technology.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1, 2025. This decision is a response to Beijing's "aggressive stance" on international trade and export controls.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Donald Trump
China
United States