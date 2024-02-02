ukenru
March 2, 01:39 AM • 102401 views
March 2, 04:32 AM • 91538 views
March 2, 04:43 AM • 88363 views
March 2, 05:19 AM • 100120 views
05:34 AM • 42199 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276602 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245148 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 230364 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 255798 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 241646 views
10:40 AM • 8637 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129903 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 103995 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104105 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120394 views
Truck and minibus collide in Rivne region: death toll rises to four

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24195 views

The death toll from a truck and minibus collision in Rivne region has risen to four after one victim died in hospital from his injuries.

The number of victims of the collision between a truck and a minibus in Rivne region has increased to four - another injured person died in hospital, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Police at the scene found that on a rounded section of the road, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz Vito, a 50-year-old resident of the village of Vitkovychi, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a DAF truck driven by a 30-year-old resident of Klesiv," police said.

As a result of the accident, the minibus driver and two passengers - a 47-year-old resident of the village of Vitkovychi and a 43-year-old resident of the village of Bohushi - were killed at the scene. "In addition, two other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries: A 37-year-old resident of the village of Bohushi and her 44-year-old fellow villager. The latter died in the hospital despite the help provided by doctors," the statement reads. 

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

The vehicles were seized.

"The driver of the truck was sober according to the results of the intoxication test," the police said.

Recall

A fatal car accident occurred today, February 2, around 10 am near the village of Mykhalyn.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising