Truck and minibus collide in Rivne region: death toll rises to four

The number of victims of the collision between a truck and a minibus in Rivne region has increased to four - another injured person died in hospital, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

"Police at the scene found that on a rounded section of the road, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz Vito, a 50-year-old resident of the village of Vitkovychi, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a DAF truck driven by a 30-year-old resident of Klesiv," police said.

As a result of the accident, the minibus driver and two passengers - a 47-year-old resident of the village of Vitkovychi and a 43-year-old resident of the village of Bohushi - were killed at the scene. "In addition, two other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries: A 37-year-old resident of the village of Bohushi and her 44-year-old fellow villager. The latter died in the hospital despite the help provided by doctors," the statement reads.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The vehicles were seized.

"The driver of the truck was sober according to the results of the intoxication test," the police said.

A fatal car accident occurred today, February 2, around 10 am near the village of Mykhalyn.