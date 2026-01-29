$42.960.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trubin's goal against Real Madrid nominated for best goal in Champions League Matchday 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The goal by Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin of Lisbon's Benfica has been nominated for the best goal in the 8th round of the UEFA Champions League.

Trubin's goal against Real Madrid nominated for best goal in Champions League Matchday 8

The goal of Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin of Lisbon's "Benfica" against Madrid's "Real" has been nominated for the best goal in the 8th round of the UEFA Champions League, writes UNN with reference to the UAF.

Trubin's goal against "Real" – nominated for the best goal in the 8th round of the league stage

- reported the UAF.

Addition

Ukrainian goalkeeper of Lisbon's "Benfica" Anatoliy Trubin managed to score against Madrid's "Real" and led his team to the next stage of the Champions League in the last seconds of the match.

"Benfica" in a high-scoring Champions League match achieved the necessary result in the confrontation with Madrid's "Real" (4:2), guaranteeing themselves a place in the tournament's playoffs.

Julia Shramko

Sports
Real Madrid
UEFA