Trubin's goal against Real Madrid nominated for best goal in Champions League Matchday 8

The goal of Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin of Lisbon's "Benfica" against Madrid's "Real" has been nominated for the best goal in the 8th round of the UEFA Champions League, writes UNN with reference to the UAF.

Ukrainian goalkeeper of Lisbon's "Benfica" Anatoliy Trubin managed to score against Madrid's "Real" and led his team to the next stage of the Champions League in the last seconds of the match.

"Benfica" in a high-scoring Champions League match achieved the necessary result in the confrontation with Madrid's "Real" (4:2), guaranteeing themselves a place in the tournament's playoffs.