Trilateral meeting Ukraine-US-Russia postponed to early March - Russian media

The trilateral meeting - Ukraine, USA, and Russia - has been postponed until early March. This was reported by Russian media, citing sources, according to UNN.

The trilateral meeting on Ukraine has been postponed until early March, the location is being agreed upon. - the report says.

Recall

As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, February 26, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Rustem Umerov, will meet with the American side to discuss three pressing issues for Ukraine. The parties will prepare for a trilateral meeting, expected in early March, with the participation of Russia.