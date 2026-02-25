$43.260.03
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 3600 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
06:05 PM • 8638 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 9142 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 10912 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 12083 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 21642 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17397 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 16980 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 29859 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Publications
Trilateral meeting Ukraine-US-Russia postponed to early March - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia, previously scheduled, will take place in early March. The venue is currently being agreed upon.

Trilateral meeting Ukraine-US-Russia postponed to early March - Russian media

The trilateral meeting - Ukraine, USA, and Russia - has been postponed until early March. This was reported by Russian media, citing sources, according to UNN.

The trilateral meeting on Ukraine has been postponed until early March, the location is being agreed upon.

- the report says.

Recall

As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, February 26, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Rustem Umerov, will meet with the American side to discuss three pressing issues for Ukraine. The parties will prepare for a trilateral meeting, expected in early March, with the participation of Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

