Trilateral meeting Ukraine-US-Russia postponed to early March - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
The trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia, previously scheduled, will take place in early March. The venue is currently being agreed upon.
Recall
As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, February 26, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Rustem Umerov, will meet with the American side to discuss three pressing issues for Ukraine. The parties will prepare for a trilateral meeting, expected in early March, with the participation of Russia.