Trial begins in the murder of a teenager on the funicular in the capital: Prosecutor General Kravchenko personally represents the prosecution

Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 2398 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 2830 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 6400 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 18108 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 33380 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 38506 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 39227 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41722 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75728 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 10307 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 11944 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 11663 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 9392 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 12171 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 2804 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 152000 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 127532 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 118193 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 129027 views
Trial begins in the murder of a teenager on the funicular in the capital: Prosecutor General Kravchenko personally represents the prosecution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In Kyiv, the trial began in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. The prosecution is personally represented by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Trial begins in the murder of a teenager on the funicular in the capital: Prosecutor General Kravchenko personally represents the prosecution

The trial of Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, has begun in Kyiv. The prosecution in court is personally represented by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details

The Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv has started the trial in the high-profile case of a former UDO employee, accused of killing 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin at the Kyiv funicular station on April 7, 2024.

The prosecution leadership pays special attention to the case - the prosecution in court is personally represented by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review. On May 29, the indictment against Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Protection Department, was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv