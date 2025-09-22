Transfer of training weapons for teaching "Defense of Ukraine" and training centers regulated: details

In Ukraine, the transfer of training weapons to training centers and educational institutions - centers for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" - has been regulated, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant resolution.

It "amended the Procedure for the seizure and transfer of military property of the Armed Forces." "The purpose of the changes is to normatively regulate the procedure for transferring training (neutralized) weapons from military units to Centers for training citizens for national resistance and centers for teaching the subject 'Defense of Ukraine'," the Ministry of Defense noted.

In particular, the changes, as reported, create a legal opportunity to transfer training weapons for the functioning of centers for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" based on educational institutions.

Key provisions of the resolution:

the procedure for the alienation and transfer of training (neutralized) weapons from military units to Centers for training citizens for national resistance and communal educational institutions has been regulated;

the formation and replenishment of the material and technical base of the Training Centers and centers for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" necessary for the high-quality organization of the educational process is ensured.

The adoption of the resolution is expected to contribute to:

improving the quality of training citizens for national resistance and strengthening military-patriotic education;

creating an appropriate material and technical base for conducting such training.

