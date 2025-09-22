Transfer of training weapons for teaching "Defense of Ukraine" and training centers regulated: details

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1076 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 19033 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 23215 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 18096 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 28383 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 20760 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 31789 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47045 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55663 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 61322 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
5.3m/s
29%
754mm
Popular news
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - BloombergSeptember 22, 02:35 AM • 13146 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 19372 views
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 10517 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 19341 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 3462 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 652 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1070 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 19030 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 23212 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 28378 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Maia Sandu
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 652 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 1132 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 19573 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 80001 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 102834 views
Actual
The New York Times
Bild
Financial Times
ChatGPT
TikTok

Transfer of training weapons for teaching "Defense of Ukraine" and training centers regulated: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that regulates the transfer of training weapons from military units to Centers for training citizens for national resistance and educational institutions. This, among other things, will ensure the formation of a material and technical base for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine".

Transfer of training weapons for teaching "Defense of Ukraine" and training centers regulated: details

In Ukraine, the transfer of training weapons to training centers and educational institutions - centers for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" - has been regulated, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant resolution.

It "amended the Procedure for the seizure and transfer of military property of the Armed Forces." "The purpose of the changes is to normatively regulate the procedure for transferring training (neutralized) weapons from military units to Centers for training citizens for national resistance and centers for teaching the subject 'Defense of Ukraine'," the Ministry of Defense noted.

In particular, the changes, as reported, create a legal opportunity to transfer training weapons for the functioning of centers for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" based on educational institutions.

Key provisions of the resolution:

  • the procedure for the alienation and transfer of training (neutralized) weapons from military units to Centers for training citizens for national resistance and communal educational institutions has been regulated;
    • the formation and replenishment of the material and technical base of the Training Centers and centers for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" necessary for the high-quality organization of the educational process is ensured.

      The adoption of the resolution is expected to contribute to:

      • improving the quality of training citizens for national resistance and strengthening military-patriotic education;
        • creating an appropriate material and technical base for conducting such training.

          Subject "Defense of Ukraine": there are already over 900 centers where drones, tactical medicine are studied12.09.25, 09:21 • 2432 views

          Julia Shramko

          PoliticsEducation
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
          Ukraine