Trains between Britain and Europe could run every 15 minutes

The number of high-speed trains between the United Kingdom and continental Europe could increase significantly by the end of the decade. Eurostar currently operates around 25 round trips a day, but by 2030 that number could rise to 55. Politico reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The increase will be driven by new operators planning to compete with Eurostar on routes between London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam. This would mean approximately four departures per hour, or an average of one train every 15 minutes.

Virgin Trains was the first to receive permission to access the British railway infrastructure last week. The company plans to launch up to 20 round trips a day in 2030.

Eurostar will gain several competitors at once

Another major contender is Italy's state railway company, Trenitalia. It plans to begin services through the English Channel as early as 2029 and operate up to 10 round trips daily. To this end, the company has ordered 19 new high-speed trains for approximately €2 billion.

French engineer cycled over 2200 km to Lviv and delivered letters of support to Ukraine

The British company Gemini Trains could also potentially enter the market; it has announced plans to launch 11 trains a day through the tunnel by 2030.

At the same time, launching new routes remains difficult because of the need to obtain permits in the United Kingdom, France and other countries, as well as the limited capacity of stations and railway infrastructure.

Eurostar is also planning expansion: the company is to receive 50 new trains in the early 2030s and increase its own services by approximately 30%.

PKP Intercity promises a new daily train Warsaw-Kyiv from 2026