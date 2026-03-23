Train traffic suspended in Brussels due to suspicious bags at Midi station

Train traffic in the Belgian capital was temporarily halted after suspicious bags were found at Brussels-Midi station. After inspection, traffic was gradually restored. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the city's largest railway station. Passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Police, together with sappers, inspected the suspicious items and determined that they posed no threat.

Brussels-Midi station reopened after a thorough check of suspicious packages. The station was evacuated as a precautionary measure during the evening rush hour. — said Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin.

Impact on transport

Train traffic through the station was completely stopped from approximately 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Disruptions to the schedule are expected to continue until the end of the day.

Brussels-Midi station is a key transport hub, through which international routes to Paris, London, Amsterdam, and Germany pass. The metro station of the same name was also temporarily closed.

Security context

The incident occurred the day after the tenth anniversary of the 2016 Brussels attacks, which killed dozens of people.

On the same day, Belgian authorities also tightened security measures, including deploying military personnel in cities to protect Jewish communities amid reports of antisemitic attacks.

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