Train traffic delayed in Kyiv region: hundreds of passengers evacuated due to "emergency" in Fastiv district

$41.310.10
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 31081 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 67494 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 68725 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 57466 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 68201 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 38788 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 67128 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 64044 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38837 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37926 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5m/s
33%
759mm
Popular news
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – ShmyhalPhotoSeptember 13, 11:50 PM • 9780 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - BloombergSeptember 14, 12:23 AM • 27830 views
Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILDSeptember 14, 01:28 AM • 4360 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeatSeptember 14, 02:31 AM • 14497 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fireVideo04:31 AM • 6932 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 68727 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 43019 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 42931 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 67129 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 40650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 17851 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 64044 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 50844 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 98765 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 58850 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Bild
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Train traffic delayed in Kyiv region: hundreds of passengers evacuated due to "emergency" in Fastiv district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Train No. 73 "Kharkiv - Przemyśl" resumed movement after the incident near Boyarka. Most of the 240 evacuated passengers continue their journey, 21 passengers were taken to Kyiv railway station.

Train traffic delayed in Kyiv region: hundreds of passengers evacuated due to "emergency" in Fastiv district

The press service of the state railway company published footage showing an incident that affected a train journey. The emergency situation involving train No. 73 "Kharkiv - Przemyśl" was neutralized, and according to the chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, 240 evacuated passengers are continuing their journey, UNN reports.

Details

Train 73 Kharkiv-Przemyśl, which was caught in an emergency zone near Boyarka, has resumed its movement. Most of the 240 evacuated passengers are continuing their journey by train, while some (21 passengers) were taken to Kyiv station.

- Pertsovskyi reported

At 04:15, the train in Kyiv was supposed to pick up the mentioned passengers - it was planned that it would continue its journey.

All passengers who returned home will be seated on subsequent trains to Przemyśl using their original tickets.

- Pertsovskyi promised.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the following regarding the routes:

Throughout the day, individual trains may experience delays of up to 2-3 hours while they follow bypass routes.

Current information is available at the link

Changed routes

Trains running through Korosten:

No. 1/123 Kharkiv — Vorokhta, Ivano-Frankivsk No. 73 Kharkiv — Przemyśl No. 79 Dnipro — Lviv No. 119 Dnipro — Chełm No. 243/63/111 Kyiv, Kharkiv, Izium — Lviv No. 24 Chełm — Kyiv No. 92 Lviv — Kyiv No. 52 Przemyśl — Kyiv No. 9/159 Kyiv — Budapest, Truskavets No. 750 Uzhhorod — Kyiv 

Through Trypillia-Dniprovske — Myronivka:

No. 22/104 Lviv — Kharkiv, Kramatorsk No. 130/126/90 Mukachevo, Przemyśl — Poltava, Kremenchuk, Kyiv No. 106 Odesa — Kyiv No. 260/258 Chop, Yasinia — Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi No. 82/81 Uzhhorod — Kyiv No. 14 Solotvyno — Kyiv No. 716 Przemyśl — Kyiv No. 76 Kryvyi Rih — Kyiv No. 140 Kamianets-Podilskyi — Kyiv No. 139 Kyiv — Kamianets-Podilskyi No. 143/141 Sumy, Chernihiv — Rakhiv No. 21/103 Kharkiv, Kramatorsk — Lviv No. 113 Kharkiv — Lviv No. 755 Kyiv — Lutsk No. 753 Kryvyi Rih — Kyiv No. 265 Kyiv — Odesa No. 117 Kyiv — Zhmerynka No. 715 Kyiv — Przemyśl.

Recall

Due to an incident involving infrastructure damage in Fastiv district, a transfer of passengers from train 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl to Kyiv has been organized.

Three women received medical assistance — an acute stress reaction. An emergency medical team is accompanying the passengers on the train to the capital.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEvents
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv
Kharkiv