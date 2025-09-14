Train traffic delayed in Kyiv region: hundreds of passengers evacuated due to "emergency" in Fastiv district

The press service of the state railway company published footage showing an incident that affected a train journey. The emergency situation involving train No. 73 "Kharkiv - Przemyśl" was neutralized, and according to the chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, 240 evacuated passengers are continuing their journey, UNN reports.

Details

Train 73 Kharkiv-Przemyśl, which was caught in an emergency zone near Boyarka, has resumed its movement. Most of the 240 evacuated passengers are continuing their journey by train, while some (21 passengers) were taken to Kyiv station. - Pertsovskyi reported

At 04:15, the train in Kyiv was supposed to pick up the mentioned passengers - it was planned that it would continue its journey.

All passengers who returned home will be seated on subsequent trains to Przemyśl using their original tickets. - Pertsovskyi promised.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the following regarding the routes:

Throughout the day, individual trains may experience delays of up to 2-3 hours while they follow bypass routes.

Changed routes

Trains running through Korosten:

No. 1/123 Kharkiv — Vorokhta, Ivano-Frankivsk No. 73 Kharkiv — Przemyśl No. 79 Dnipro — Lviv No. 119 Dnipro — Chełm No. 243/63/111 Kyiv, Kharkiv, Izium — Lviv No. 24 Chełm — Kyiv No. 92 Lviv — Kyiv No. 52 Przemyśl — Kyiv No. 9/159 Kyiv — Budapest, Truskavets No. 750 Uzhhorod — Kyiv

Through Trypillia-Dniprovske — Myronivka:

No. 22/104 Lviv — Kharkiv, Kramatorsk No. 130/126/90 Mukachevo, Przemyśl — Poltava, Kremenchuk, Kyiv No. 106 Odesa — Kyiv No. 260/258 Chop, Yasinia — Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi No. 82/81 Uzhhorod — Kyiv No. 14 Solotvyno — Kyiv No. 716 Przemyśl — Kyiv No. 76 Kryvyi Rih — Kyiv No. 140 Kamianets-Podilskyi — Kyiv No. 139 Kyiv — Kamianets-Podilskyi No. 143/141 Sumy, Chernihiv — Rakhiv No. 21/103 Kharkiv, Kramatorsk — Lviv No. 113 Kharkiv — Lviv No. 755 Kyiv — Lutsk No. 753 Kryvyi Rih — Kyiv No. 265 Kyiv — Odesa No. 117 Kyiv — Zhmerynka No. 715 Kyiv — Przemyśl.

Recall

Due to an incident involving infrastructure damage in Fastiv district, a transfer of passengers from train 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl to Kyiv has been organized.

Three women received medical assistance — an acute stress reaction. An emergency medical team is accompanying the passengers on the train to the capital.