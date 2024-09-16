Train schedules have been changed due to floods in Europe: how they will run

Some international train routes have been rerouted due to flooding in Europe. Flights to Vienna are limited to Budapest, the flight from Prague will be delayed by 2 hours due to a detour, and a bus service has been organized on the flooded section between the Czech Republic and Poland, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the situation in Central Europe as of Monday morning is as follows:

The Vienna-Kyiv-Vienna flight is now operated as Budapest-Kyiv-Budapest.

The Chop-Vienna flight using Hungarian Intercity cars is also limited to Budapest.

Prague - Przemysl - Prague flights will depart from their original stations as scheduled, and the flooded border area between Hranice na Morave and Rybnik will be covered by buses.

The flight Prague - Chop is detoured and will arrive in Chop +2 hours ahead of schedule. From Chop - on schedule.

"All trains between Ukraine and Warsaw, Chełm, Przemyśl, Kosice, Budapest, and Zahony are running without changes," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

