Disaster in Europe paralyzed transportation: flights canceled, temporary measures introduced - Ukrzaliznytsia

Bad weather continues to cause difficulties for transportation in the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland. Due to widespread flooding and the complicated situation at the borders, some international flights have been canceled, while others are temporarily changing their routes. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

The Vienna - Budapest - Kyiv flight was canceled today. Passengers with tickets in Vienna were asked to contact the information and service center to receive vouchers for free accommodation. The Kyiv-Budapest-Vienna flight will be operated only to Budapest.

Chop - Vienna - Chop flights are operating as usual. However, Prague - Przemysl - Prague flights are currently unable to cross the flooded area on the Czech-Polish border. Tomorrow, we plan to organize shuttle traffic with bus transfers around the flooded area.

Trains to and from Warsaw, Chełm, and Kosice run on schedule without any changes.

Due to the wave of floods in Poland and the Czech Republic, railroad service is partially canceled