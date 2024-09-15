Due to the wave of floods in Poland and the Czech Republic, railroad service is partially canceled

Ukrzaliznytsia is organizing connections for Ukrainian passengers. It is currently known that trains from Prague to Przemysl and back have been canceled, but trains from Prague to Chop and back will be detoured with a slight delay, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the floods in Poland and the Czech Republic, railroad operators in both countries temporarily canceled a number of flights.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia:

Trains from Prague to Przemysl have been canceled due to flooding of the infrastructure.

The connecting train 105/106 Graz - Vienna - Przemyśl does not run on the flooded border area.

Flights from Prague to Chop are not canceled; return flights will be detoured with a slight delay.

Today and tomorrow , the Ukrainian connecting train 59/60 to Kyiv will be waiting for passengers from Prague.

