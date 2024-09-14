European countries are preparing for widespread flooding, with Romania already seeing its first victims

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114037 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116783 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190289 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149189 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150436 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141877 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112324 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183567 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104950 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42540 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69759 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66004 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38808 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 44974 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190289 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198961 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148033 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151666 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142695 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159215 views
Actual
European countries are preparing for widespread flooding, with Romania already seeing its first victims

European countries are preparing for widespread flooding, with Romania already seeing its first victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23220 views

At least five people have died in Romania due to flooding. Poland, Czech Republic, Austria and Germany are preparing for heavy rain and possible flooding. Up to 40 cm of rain is expected in some areas.

Large-scale flooding caused by heavy rains has begun in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. In Romania as a result of natural disaster killed several people, floods have already begun in Poland, they are also expected in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. About it UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

Five people have become victims of flooding in Romania, where heavy rains started earlier. Their bodies were found during a search and rescue operation in flooded southeastern parts of the country.

According to the Mediafax agency, among the dead were mostly elderly people, including two women aged 86 and 96. In the affected villages, the water could rise up to 1.7 meters, and local residents were forced to climb on the roofs of houses to avoid being swept away by the current. The agency quoted rescuers as saying that many elderly people, who have limited mobility, may still remain in their homes in the flood zone.

“Frances hit Louisiana as a hurricane and weakened to a tropical storm: flooding, flight cancelations and power outages in the state12.09.2024, 12:09 • 10628 views

Floods are expected to move to the West. In some areas, such as the highlands on the Polish-Czech border, up to 40 centimeters of rain will fall. Heavy rains will be accompanied by gale force winds - in Czech Moravia, wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour are expected, according to meteorologists.

Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Semoniak said that the small towns of Morów and Glucholazy, located near the border with the Czech Republic, were in danger. In Glucholazy, the water level in the river exceeded safe levels by two meters, and some residents were evacuated. The Polish Meteorological Service reported the threat of localized flooding. Territorial defense troops were put on high alert.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management of Poland announced the highest level warning due to heavy rains and expanded the zone of possible flooding - now it includes the mouth of the Oder River - at the place where it flows into the Baltic Sea.

Image

In Prague on Friday, firefighters closed the flood gates on the Čertovka Canal. The gates were erected after devastating floods in 1997 and 2002 to protect the city from water. Prague Zoo, which was badly damaged in the 2002 and 2013 floods, said it was ready to evacuate animals if necessary. It is closed to visitors this weekend.

The main focus of Czech authorities is on Northern Moravia, where the heaviest rainfall and gale force winds are forecast. The 1997 floods in Moravia killed 50 people.

Heavy precipitation is also expected in Bavaria, while the rest of Germany is not threatened by flooding. In Austria, between 10 and 20 cm of rain is expected to fall in many parts of the country in the coming days. More than 20 cm may fall in three states - Lower and Upper Austria and Styria.

According to forecasters, there could be so much rainfall in a few days that it would exceed rainfall totals for September in previous years.

Ukraine expresses support for Nigeria in the wake of the biggest flood in 30 years14.09.2024, 13:02 • 25356 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising