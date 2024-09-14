Ukraine expresses support for Nigeria in the wake of the biggest flood in 30 years

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga expressed support for Nigeria, which has suffered the worst flooding in 30 years. The UN reports about 280 thousand people have been affected. So far, the authorities have not confirmed any deaths as a result of the storm. This was reported by UNN.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by the devastating floods in Nigeria as a result of the dam break. We express our condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts are with all the victims. Dear Yusuf, Ukraine stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult moment,” Sibiga wrote.

The UN agency stated that they estimate that about 280,000 people were affected in Maiduguri, and that about 200,000 others were displaced in the city.

Nigerian authorities have not confirmed any deaths as a result of this event, but more than 200 people have died in other floods across the country over the past few weeks. Today, severe flash floods were recorded in Maiduguri, Borno State, due to the overflow of the Alau Dam.

In Nigeria, the Alau Dam, 20 kilometers from the city of Maiduguri, overflowed over the weekend, leaving entire homes submerged. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) described the flood as the worst in Maiduguri in 30 years.