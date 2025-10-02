Traffic temporarily suspended at "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" checkpoints

At two automobile checkpoints on the border - "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" - vehicle passage has been temporarily suspended, UNN writes with reference to the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

We inform you that currently, at the automobile checkpoints across the state border "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi", the movement of vehicles is restricted. Passage operations are temporarily not being carried out. Please take this into account when planning your trips and choose other routes for crossing the border. - the post reads.

Recall

In May, the Ukrainian government supplemented the list of checkpoints across the border for automobile, railway, ferry, air, and river communication.