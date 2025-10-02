$41.220.08
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 10053 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 14806 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 9684 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 13737 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 21852 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27926 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 29593 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26897 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 47285 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 21061 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Traffic temporarily suspended at "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" checkpoints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Vehicle traffic is restricted at the "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" road checkpoints. Border crossing operations are temporarily suspended, which should be taken into account when planning trips.

Traffic temporarily suspended at "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" checkpoints

At two automobile checkpoints on the border - "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" - vehicle passage has been temporarily suspended, UNN writes with reference to the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

We inform you that currently, at the automobile checkpoints across the state border "Starokozache" and "Mohyliv-Podilskyi", the movement of vehicles is restricted. Passage operations are temporarily not being carried out. Please take this into account when planning your trips and choose other routes for crossing the border.

- the post reads.

Recall

In May, the Ukrainian government supplemented the list of checkpoints across the border for automobile, railway, ferry, air, and river communication.

Alona Utkina

SocietyAuto
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine