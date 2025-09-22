Traffic is difficult on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic is difficult in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district due to damage to the public transport contact line. Drivers are advised to take this information into account when planning their route.
Traffic in Kyiv is complicated in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Kyiv.
Details
Due to damage to the contact line of public transport on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue, traffic is complicated in both directions
Drivers are advised to take this information into account when planning their route.
Recall
In Kyiv, a suspicion was announced to the Mercedes-Benz driver. He crashed into a shuttle bus while drunk and injured a passenger.