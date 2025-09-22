Traffic is difficult on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue in Kyiv

Traffic in Kyiv is complicated in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Kyiv.

Details

Due to damage to the contact line of public transport on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue, traffic is complicated in both directions - the message says.

Drivers are advised to take this information into account when planning their route.

Recall

