12:19 PM • 7862 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 13307 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 21820 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 38233 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 40062 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 24490 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 41000 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 23369 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33980 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47922 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Traffic is difficult on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Traffic is difficult in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district due to damage to the public transport contact line. Drivers are advised to take this information into account when planning their route.

Traffic is difficult on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue in Kyiv

Traffic in Kyiv is complicated in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Kyiv.

Details

Due to damage to the contact line of public transport on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue, traffic is complicated in both directions

 - the message says.

Drivers are advised to take this information into account when planning their route.

Recall

In Kyiv, a suspicion was announced to the Mercedes-Benz driver. He crashed into a shuttle bus while drunk and injured a passenger.

Yevhen Ustimenko

