Trains to the Carpathians are running on schedule after night delays

All trains on the Carpathian route are running on schedule this morning after night delays and the completion of track repairs in Rivne region, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

At night, 5 flights were delayed for transfers, as indicated, but thanks to the efforts of engineers and the high-quality work of dispatchers, even international connecting flights were brought back on schedule.

"We continue to move," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Recall

Earlier, on July 1, the derailment of empty freight train cars in Rivne region caused delays for several passenger trains on the Carpathian route.

