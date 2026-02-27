$43.210.03
Torture chamber in the center of Kherson - participants of the occupation structure identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Two men voluntarily joined the occupation structure, formed on the model of the Russian FSB, and were engaged in identifying pro-Ukrainian residents.

Torture chamber in the center of Kherson - participants of the occupation structure identified
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Kherson, law enforcement officers identified individuals involved in the operation of a torture chamber, which Russian occupiers set up in 2022 in the basement of a captured building in the city center. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, civilians were held in the basement in darkness and unsanitary conditions – without beds, with minimal access to a toilet. People were chained to radiators and effectively isolated from the outside world.

Illegal detainees were subjected to physical and psychological violence. They were tortured with electric current, subjected to mock executions, and threatened with sexual violence in an attempt to force them to confess to alleged cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

The investigation established that two men voluntarily joined a structure created by the occupying authorities in the summer of 2022, modeled after the FSB of the Russian Federation. They held positions in the "special operations" and "inter-district department" units and were engaged in identifying and persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents.

In July 2022, Russian military personnel abducted a local resident. During interrogations, he was threatened with execution and subjected to a mock execution. After this, the man was held in the basement of the torture chamber for over a month. According to the prosecutor's office, the victim repeatedly lost consciousness due to the violence. In mid-August, he was taken out and left on one of the city's streets.

Another Kherson resident was detained in September. He was beaten, tortured with electricity, and demanded to confess to guiding missile strikes on the city.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, both participants of the occupation structure were заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of treason, participation in an illegal armed formation, and cruel treatment of the civilian population.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the Special Tribunal will receive all evidence from criminal proceedings regarding Russian war crimes. This issue is strategic for Ukraine to bring the Russian leadership to justice.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
