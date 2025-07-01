Top 5 Car Stores in Kyiv

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 20547 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 55317 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 52162 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 117552 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 68101 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 64651 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 164623 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129719 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60200 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116194 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+19°
3m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 79938 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 75414 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 72540 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 54383 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 42270 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 42379 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 54498 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 72650 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 117552 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 164623 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 12965 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 75490 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 80003 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 104021 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 131865 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Top 5 Car Stores in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 343 views

An overview of the largest car parts and accessories stores in Kyiv.

Top 5 Car Stores in Kyiv

The quality of auto parts directly affects the safety and longevity of the vehicle. Original parts provide a service life of up to 80–120 thousand km, while non-original analogues can fail after 20 000–40 000 km. Verified suppliers guarantee the compliance of parts with the technical specifications of car manufacturers and provide ISO 9001 quality certificates, UNN reports.

Top 5 rating

The Kyiv auto parts market has hundreds of retail outlets, where each specialized seller offers unique service conditions and specialization:

  1. Leoparts. Supplier of original spare parts for European car brands BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Volkswagen. Stock availability allows for delivery within 1–3 days. All original components come with a warranty and the possibility of return in case of non-compliance with specifications.
    1. AUTOBAZA. A universal car shop with a large base of auto parts covering all popular brands — from Asian to European manufacturers. The logistics network ensures delivery of goods in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine in the shortest possible time. Warranty obligations apply to the entire assortment of parts with full service support.
      1. "Kytaets". A specialized trading platform for Asian-made spare parts, oriented towards the budget segment of the market. The pricing policy provides for savings of 30–50% relative to original analogues while maintaining acceptable quality and providing a 6–12 month warranty on the main product groups.
        1. Exist. An aggregated online platform with access to a database of more than 2 million articles. Automated parts search takes 5–15 minutes with simultaneous price comparison from different suppliers and the possibility to choose the optimal offer in terms of "price - quality - delivery time".
          1. UkrParts. The store offers a universal range of spare parts for all types of vehicles. The catalog contains parts for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles with a carrying capacity of up to 40 tons. All products are covered by a warranty.

            The choice of a specific supplier depends on the car brand, budget, and delivery time requirements.

            How to choose quality auto parts

            A quality part contains a clear manufacturer's marking with a unique number and corresponds to the vehicle's technical parameters. Checking compatibility with the VIN code eliminates errors when selecting components for a specific model. Original spare parts withstand standard loads and temperature regimes from -40 to +150 °C without loss of performance. A warranty of 12–36 months and a quality certificate confirm the part's compliance with factory standards and protect the buyer from defects.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            Business News
            Volkswagen
            Audi
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9