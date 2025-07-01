Top 5 Car Stores in Kyiv

The quality of auto parts directly affects the safety and longevity of the vehicle. Original parts provide a service life of up to 80–120 thousand km, while non-original analogues can fail after 20 000–40 000 km. Verified suppliers guarantee the compliance of parts with the technical specifications of car manufacturers and provide ISO 9001 quality certificates, UNN reports.

Top 5 rating

The Kyiv auto parts market has hundreds of retail outlets, where each specialized seller offers unique service conditions and specialization:

Leoparts. Supplier of original spare parts for European car brands BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Volkswagen. Stock availability allows for delivery within 1–3 days. All original components come with a warranty and the possibility of return in case of non-compliance with specifications. AUTOBAZA. A universal car shop with a large base of auto parts covering all popular brands — from Asian to European manufacturers. The logistics network ensures delivery of goods in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine in the shortest possible time. Warranty obligations apply to the entire assortment of parts with full service support. "Kytaets". A specialized trading platform for Asian-made spare parts, oriented towards the budget segment of the market. The pricing policy provides for savings of 30–50% relative to original analogues while maintaining acceptable quality and providing a 6–12 month warranty on the main product groups. Exist. An aggregated online platform with access to a database of more than 2 million articles. Automated parts search takes 5–15 minutes with simultaneous price comparison from different suppliers and the possibility to choose the optimal offer in terms of "price - quality - delivery time". UkrParts. The store offers a universal range of spare parts for all types of vehicles. The catalog contains parts for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles with a carrying capacity of up to 40 tons. All products are covered by a warranty.

The choice of a specific supplier depends on the car brand, budget, and delivery time requirements.

How to choose quality auto parts

A quality part contains a clear manufacturer's marking with a unique number and corresponds to the vehicle's technical parameters. Checking compatibility with the VIN code eliminates errors when selecting components for a specific model. Original spare parts withstand standard loads and temperature regimes from -40 to +150 °C without loss of performance. A warranty of 12–36 months and a quality certificate confirm the part's compliance with factory standards and protect the buyer from defects.