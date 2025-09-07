Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces struck a strategic Transneft facility in Naitopovychi, which transported fuel from Belarusian refineries to Russia.

This was reported by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (call sign Madyar), writes UNN.

Details

"Transneft LVDS "8-N" Naitopovychi (Bryansk region of Russia) - good evening, we are from Ukraine. As part of a voyage through wormy oil tankers, night of 06-07.09.2025," he wrote.

Addition

Madyar noted that "the facility is of strategic importance for transporting petroleum products from Belarusian refineries to Russia." In particular, from the Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries. "Gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burning out," the major emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8.