Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:34 AM • 472 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 5030 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 31040 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 49961 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 73049 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 65504 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 48193 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 52708 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 67320 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36267 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVASeptember 7, 12:36 AM • 18637 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)01:43 AM • 17925 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - Klitschko01:55 AM • 12314 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 13509 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 12991 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 73050 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 65505 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 67320 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 47055 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 69862 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kryvyi Rih
United States
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 14257 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 47430 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 101147 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 44949 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 49103 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Ukrainian unmanned systems attacked a strategic Transneft facility in Naitopovichi. The destroyed oil pump transported fuel from Belarusian refineries to the Russian Federation.

Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces struck a strategic Transneft facility in Naitopovychi, which transported fuel from Belarusian refineries to Russia.

This was reported by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (call sign Madyar), writes UNN.

Details

"Transneft LVDS "8-N" Naitopovychi (Bryansk region of Russia) - good evening, we are from Ukraine. As part of a voyage through wormy oil tankers, night of 06-07.09.2025," he wrote.

Addition

Madyar noted that "the facility is of strategic importance for transporting petroleum products from Belarusian refineries to Russia." In particular, from the Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries. "Gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burning out," the major emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8.

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineNews of the World
Bryansk Oblast
Belarus
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine