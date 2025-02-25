Tomorrow, Ukraine will introduce power restrictions for businesses: how it will work

On Wednesday, February 26, power restriction measures will be applied to industry and business. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

According to the company, the time of application of restrictions:

16:00 - 19:00.

No disconnections of household consumers are currently expected. The reason for the temporary restrictions is the damage to power facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. Power engineers are working to get the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as soon as possible - Ukrenergo said.

Recall

Yesterday, Russian troops at night attacked with attack drones in the suburbs of Odesa, damaging the port infrastructure, a private house and cars.