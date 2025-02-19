Tomorrow, Ukraine will introduce power restrictions for business: when

Tomorrow, February 20, Ukraine will introduce power restrictions for industry and business, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

According to the company, the time of application of restrictions:

- 05:00 - 21:00

No disconnections of household consumers are currently expected.

The reason for the temporary restrictions is the damage to energy facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. Power engineers are working to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible - the statement said.

Ukrenergo added that the time of application and the scope of restrictions during the day may change.

The need to conserve electricity will remain throughout the day, the company summarized.