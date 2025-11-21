$42.150.06
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 9884 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 14734 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 14678 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18529 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 15025 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 16660 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16500 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 32582 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20434 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv: why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

On November 22, traffic will be restricted in the central part of Kyiv. This is due to security measures, likely in commemoration of the victims of the Holodomors.

Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv: why

Tomorrow, November 22, traffic will be restricted in the center of the capital due to security measures, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv patrol police.

On November 22, 2025, due to security measures, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv 

- the message says.

The events are likely related to the commemoration of the victims of the Holodomors.

Let's add

In the capital, the largest flag of Ukraine was lowered in commemoration of the victims of the Holodomors.

Tomorrow at 4:00 PM, Kyiv will honor the victims of the Holodomors with a moment of silence and the lighting of candles – in the central squares of the city, near the monuments to the victims of the Holodomor, in churches, and in the Hall of Memory of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv