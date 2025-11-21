Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv: why

Tomorrow, November 22, traffic will be restricted in the center of the capital due to security measures, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv patrol police.

On November 22, 2025, due to security measures, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv - the message says.

The events are likely related to the commemoration of the victims of the Holodomors.

Let's add

In the capital, the largest flag of Ukraine was lowered in commemoration of the victims of the Holodomors.

Tomorrow at 4:00 PM, Kyiv will honor the victims of the Holodomors with a moment of silence and the lighting of candles – in the central squares of the city, near the monuments to the victims of the Holodomor, in churches, and in the Hall of Memory of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum.