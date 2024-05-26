Tomorrow is the Day of Mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in the Russian attack

Tomorrow, May 27, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv in memory of the victims of a Russian missile attack on a hypermarket that killed 14 people. This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council, UNN reports .

May 27 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the city of Kharkiv. The corresponding order was signed by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov - the statement said.

Reportedly, as a sign of mourning for those killed on May 25 as a result of an enemy strike on a civilian infrastructure facility, the national flag with a black ribbon will be at half-mast on buildings and structures of local self-government, enterprises, institutions and organizations.

Entertainment music will also be banned in markets, retail and catering establishments, etc.

According to updated data on the consequences of Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, 44 people have been injured and 14 have been killed. Seven people are missing.