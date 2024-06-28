Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect all day in Ukraine

Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, on June 29, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly blackout schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. When you have electricity according to the schedule, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo said.

In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with a shortage of light will be difficult - Kovalenko

According to the company, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

We have to get used to it, because they will be with us for a year: YASNO CEO on outage schedules