Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect all day in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day on June 29 in Ukraine due to electricity shortages, Ukrenergo reports.
Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
"Tomorrow, on June 29, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly blackout schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. When you have electricity according to the schedule, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo said.
According to the company, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.
