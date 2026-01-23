Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?

Claims are circulating on social media and in some media outlets about the alleged introduction of toll roads in Ukraine at the request of the EU, mandatory technical inspections for all cars as early as 2026, and roadside control with total inspections.

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine states that relevant decisions have not yet been made, and Euro-integration changes in the transport sector primarily involve the development of legislation, phased reforms, and strengthening the safety and transparency of procedures, with a focus on commercial transportation, UNN reports.

The relevant ministry decided to debunk three of the most popular myths and explain what actually lies behind them.

Myth 1. The EU will force Ukraine to introduce toll roads

European integration does not mean the automatic introduction of toll roads. As of now, no decisions have been made in Ukraine that would introduce tolls on existing public roads.

How it is created and works in Europe

An important nuance: many EU countries do have toll roads, but not all. What is common to most is the existence of a legal framework that allows (or regulates) toll roads under certain conditions. In fact, the need to have such rules is what is considered an important part of Euro-integration obligations.

Tolls most often apply to:

new or reconstructed highways;

alternative routes with a higher level of service;

certain sections, particularly for freight transport.

What the system might look like in Ukraine

The stated logic is the same: a toll road can only exist as an alternative to a free one, not instead of it. And even then, it's not "by a single decision," but through separate state decisions, taking into account economic feasibility and user interests.

Why toll roads are not a reality for Ukrainian drivers tomorrow

For anything in this direction to become possible, first it is necessary to:

1. Develop and adopt relevant legislation.

2. Determine the implementation model, funding sources, tariffication rules, and quality control.

Plus, another powerful factor influences this: during the war, the state budget lacks funds for the mass construction of new roads that could potentially become toll roads.

Therefore, as one of the theoretical models, according to industry experts, public-private partnership is being considered: an investor builds, and then receives income through toll payments.

Myth 2. In 2026, mandatory technical inspection for all cars will be introduced at the request of the EU

The relevant ministry states: the decision on the immediate or mass introduction of mandatory technical control (MTC) for all cars, including passenger cars, has not been made. That is, the scenario "in 2026, all car owners will line up in queues" has no legislative basis.

Why then this reform at all

The European logic of MTC is simple: there should be fewer technically unsafe vehicles on the roads. Even if a person does not drive themselves, they still want to see properly functioning cars, buses, and trucks driving nearby.

A separate practical point: Ukrainian cars crossing the border with some states may already require a valid technical inspection (this applies, in particular, to Romania and Moldova). That is, the issue of technical serviceability has long ceased to be just a theory.

What exactly is being discussed in the Ukrainian context

The MTC reform, which is being discussed in connection with European integration, focuses not on simultaneously burdening millions of car owners, but on:

increasing road safety;

eliminating corrupt practices;

introducing transparent and understandable procedures.

This involves phased decisions, primarily for commercial transport (passenger and freight transportation), and the modernization of the MTC system itself.

The possibility of control for used vehicles being imported into Ukraine for the first time is also being discussed, so that imports do not turn into the import of technically problematic cars.

Why changes are impossible without lawmakers

Currently, MTC in Ukraine is mandatory for commercial transport: taxis, buses, trucks. If the state wants to extend the requirements to passenger cars, it must first:

1. For the Verkhovna Rada to adopt relevant laws.

2. Simultaneously reform procedures and control so that it does not become a conveyor belt of fictitious certificates.

Myth 3. Roadside control will be introduced to issue new fines and conduct total inspections

Currently, roadside control is not being introduced in Ukraine as a new system for any type of transport.

What is roadside control in European practice

In the EU, this is a standard tool aimed at:

checking transport safety;

compliance with drivers' working and resting hours;

the technical condition of vehicles on routes;

the correctness of cargo securing.

The key here is that the focus is on carriers, not private drivers.

What we have as of now

There is no full-fledged form of such control in Ukraine as a separate system, and partially control functions within its powers are already performed by Ukrtransbezpeka. That is, the topic does not appear from scratch, it is just often presented in the Euro-integration context as a "new punitive mechanism," although the logic there is different.

What all this means for ordinary Ukrainians and businesses

For passenger car drivers, the main message is: in the near future, there is no talk of suddenly introducing tolls "for everything" or mandatory technical inspections. Such changes cannot be technically and legally implemented in a few days or weeks.

For businesses and carriers, the message is different: Euro-integration transport standards will affect the commercial segment more strongly. And the focus will shift to transparent rules and reducing corruption, rather than imitating control.

The Ministry of Development emphasizes: European integration in the transport sector is not about sudden prohibitions or mass toll roads. It is about safer transportation, transparent and understandable rules, equal conditions for business, and phased reforms taking into account Ukrainian realities.