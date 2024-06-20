Ukraine needs to introduce toll roads for large vehicles - expert

In order to maintain Ukrainian roads in proper condition, it is necessary to consider the possibility of paid use of them by large-sized transport. At the same time, the idea of direct business investment in road repairs should not be rejected. This opinion UNN was voiced by transport expert Dmitry Bespalov, commenting on the situation in the Chernihiv region, where people accuse the agricultural holdings "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" of destroying one of the local roads.

According to the expert, Ukraine has long been discussing the introduction of toll travel for large vehicles on separate roads.

"This is necessary for two things. First, really, to get money from users. Financing of road repairs. In addition, there are different ways to collect payment, and one of them is when, in fact, you need to report your track where you drove, and so you can see where you went more and send money there for repairs. And the second reason is to manage the demand for cargo transportation," Bespalov said.

At the same time, in his opinion, it is necessary to talk about co-financing and direct investment of businesses in road repairs. But it should be understood that this is a lot of money that the business simply does not want to allocate

"From the point of view of direct investment, this can be done. There are local roads that are on the balance sheet of either local communities or regional administrations. And, in principle, it seems to me that some legal entity can come and agree on direct investment in a certain road in order to repair it," the expert added.

At the same time, he stressed that there may be a problem when one company finances the repair of the road, and another, which was not involved in this, will launch its large-sized vehicles along it.

recall

Residents of Chernihiv region accuse the agricultural holding "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" of destroying road sections between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka of the Nezhinsky district.

Kernel and Ukrainian dairy company admit that they use this road, but they do not admit to be guilty of its destruction, and they do not want to join the repair.

On this road, an ambulance barely took an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

As it turned out, this is not an isolated Casewhen people in the Chernihiv region cannot receive medical care on time due to bad roads.