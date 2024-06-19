MP: There are regions in Ukraine where agricultural companies are involved in repairing roads they use

In Ukraine, there are positive examples in some regions where agricultural companies are involved in repairing roads used by their large vehicles. Ihor Murdiy, MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada's Transport Committee, said this in a commentary to UNN , commenting on the situation in Chernihiv Oblast, where two large agricultural holdings refuse to repair the road they use.

Details

According to the MP, last year, in particular, in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions, more than UAH 100 million was raised for the repair of local roads in this way.

"It's certainly not a bad thing when people contribute their own money. In fact, last year this was implemented very well across the country, in different regions, when agricultural enterprises and local communities were involved in financing the repair of local roads.

For example, in Kirovohrad region, about UAH 50 million was raised across the region, and in Cherkasy region - about UAH 55 million," Murdiy said.

He added that this is a common practice in areas where there is constructive cooperation between all stakeholders.

"This is an absolutely normal practice and it has existed in Ukraine for a long time. The Local Roads Agency works with local authorities and territorial communities that need to repair local roads. And the territorial communities, in turn, contact directly with agricultural enterprises or entrepreneurs on their territory and involve them in co-financing or repair," summarized the member of the Verkhovna Rada Transport Committee.

Recall

Residents of Chernihiv region accuse agricultural holdings Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company of destroying sections of the road between the settlements of Sydorivka and Komarivka in Nizhyn district.

"Kernel and the Ukrainian Dairy Company admit that they use this road, but they do not recognize themselves as responsible for its destruction and do not want to contribute to the repair.

The ambulance barely managed to get an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital. A few days later, patient died in the hospital.

As it turned out, this is not an isolated case when people in Chernihiv region cannot get medical care in time due to bad roads.