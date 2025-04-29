"Together we are always stronger": European Commission reacts to possible US withdrawal from negotiations on Ukraine

The European Union will continue to increase military support for Ukraine, even if the United States changes its position and withdraws from peace negotiations.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper during a briefing on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Details

Asked how the EU would react if US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from negotiations on Ukraine, Hipper replied:

For our part, we are clearly aware that together we are always stronger. We are always stronger with our allies. And our priority should be to continue to support Ukraine, because it sends the right signal. In the face of all potential aggressors, not just Russia in this case. So that's what we're focused on, to put Ukraine in a strong position - said Hipper.

That is why we continue to increase our military support to Ukraine. Member States have already allocated 23 billion this year, and we continue to increase this support. And the stronger Ukraine is, the stronger the negotiating table will be - added the spokeswoman.

Recall

As reported by the Financial Times, European and Ukrainian officials fear that US President Donald Trump is on the verge of withdrawing from peace negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow.

According to one European official, Trump "is creating a situation in which he gives himself an excuse to leave and leave the problem to Ukraine and us".