"Together we are always stronger": European Commission reacts to possible US withdrawal from negotiations on Ukraine

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1808 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 17058 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33573 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36929 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73415 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 79011 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68474 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61879 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33348 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59864 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
6.1m/s
22%
751 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 39463 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41884 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32684 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19841 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 7914 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73415 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 79011 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68474 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61879 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57917 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33167 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52586 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51498 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158062 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70844 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

"Together we are always stronger": European Commission reacts to possible US withdrawal from negotiations on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2338 views

The European Union will continue to increase military aid to Ukraine, despite a possible change in the US position on peace talks. EU members have already allocated 23 billion euros to support.

"Together we are always stronger": European Commission reacts to possible US withdrawal from negotiations on Ukraine

The European Union will continue to increase military support for Ukraine, even if the United States changes its position and withdraws from peace negotiations.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper during a briefing on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Details

Asked how the EU would react if US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from negotiations on Ukraine, Hipper replied:

For our part, we are clearly aware that together we are always stronger. We are always stronger with our allies. And our priority should be to continue to support Ukraine, because it sends the right signal. In the face of all potential aggressors, not just Russia in this case. So that's what we're focused on, to put Ukraine in a strong position

- said Hipper.

That is why we continue to increase our military support to Ukraine. Member States have already allocated 23 billion this year, and we continue to increase this support. And the stronger Ukraine is, the stronger the negotiating table will be

- added the spokeswoman.

Recall

As reported by the Financial Times, European and Ukrainian officials fear that US President Donald Trump is on the verge of withdrawing from peace negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow.

According to one European official, Trump "is creating a situation in which he gives himself an excuse to leave and leave the problem to Ukraine and us".

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$94,822.90
S&P 500
$5,505.13
Tesla
$285.48
Газ TTF
$31.50
Золото
$3,317.26
Ethereum
$1,820.05