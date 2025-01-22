Today Ukraine celebrates the Day of Unity

Today, January 22, is the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The event was established in 1999 in honor of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919, UNN reports.

According to the Institute of National Remembrance, on January 22, 1919, the Act of Unification (reunification) of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic into a single independent state was proclaimed in a solemn atmosphere on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv.

The "Universal of Unity" read out at the meeting, in particular, stated: "Today, the parts of the united Ukraine that have been separated for centuries - the Western Ukrainian People's Republic (Galicia, Bukovyna, Hungarian Rus) and the Naddniprian Great Ukraine - are merging together. The age-old dreams that the best sons of Ukraine lived and died for have come true. Today we have a single independent Ukrainian People's Republic." This day has become a symbol of Ukrainian statehood, embodying the unification aspirations of Ukrainians to consolidate into one state.

Unity is..

...unity, indivisibility of all territories of Ukraine, spiritual unity of Ukrainians living on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the unity of all citizens of Ukraine regardless of nationality and religion, aimed at establishing the true sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, building a prosperous democratic nation-state (Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of State Policy in the Field of Establishing Ukrainian National and Civil Identity").

The term "unity" has several meanings. First of all, it means the unification of all lands inhabited by a particular nation in a continuous territory into one state; the spiritual consolidation of all residents of the state; and the cohesion of citizens, regardless of their nationality. The term "unity" includes unity and cohesion.

For Ukraine, unity is unity in diversity, unification around Ukrainian statehood and identity. The idea of the country's territorial integrity is combined with the idea of spiritual cohesion. Therefore, unity is inseparable from the nation's statehood, sovereignty, and independence, which is the foundation for building a democratic state.

In the context of the current Russian-Ukrainian war, unity is gaining more symbolism and urgency, because now, more than ever, Ukrainians need to unite for the sake of the future. That is why the slogan of this year's information campaign is "There is strength in unity.

Key messages

On January 22, we commemorate two events of equal importance in Ukrainian history: the proclamation of independence of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Act of Unification of Ukrainian Lands. For on January 22, 1918, for the first time in the twentieth century, Ukrainian independence was proclaimed by the IV Universal of the Ukrainian Central Rada, and a year later (on January 22, 1919), an equally significant event took place on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv: the unification of the UPR and ZUNR into one state.

The proclamation of the Unity of the UPR and ZUNR on January 22, 1919, was a historic act of unification of Ukrainian lands into one state. This event is fundamental to the Ukrainian statehood. It completely destroys the claims of Russian propaganda that Ukrainian lands were first united by Stalin in 1939. The idea of Ukraine's unity was key for the next generation of participants in the Ukrainian liberation movement in the twentieth century.

The Act of Unification on January 22, 1919, crowned the unification aspirations of Ukrainians in both parts of Ukraine-Naddniprianshchyna and Naddnistrianshchyna-since at least the mid-nineteenth century.

Unity implies not only the memory of the past, but also requires cohesive joint work and interaction in modern Ukraine, when we, from different regions, communicate, work together, create significant and important things.

Unity is inseparable from the sovereignty and real independence of the people; it is the foundation of building a democratic state, a guarantee of the survival and existence of the nation.

National unity is not only a basic value of the country's citizens, but also a prerequisite for successful resistance to external aggression.

Today, Ukraine continues its struggle for independence and unity. Therefore, unity remains on the agenda of national tasks.

Historical background

On January 22, 1919, on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, on the first anniversary of the UPR's independence, the Universal of the Directory of the Ukrainian People's Republic (symbolically called the Act of Unification) was proclaimed in a festive atmosphere. The buildings in the central part of the city were decorated with national flags, and the entrance to St. Sophia Square was decorated with a triumphal arch with the coats of arms of the UPR and ZUNR. Tens of thousands of Kyiv residents and numerous guests flocked to the central streets to listen to the music. A choir led by Kyrylo Stetsenko and accompanied by an orchestra sang "Ukraine Has Not Yet Died.

The next day, on January 23, 1919, in the Kyiv Opera House (the present-day National Opera of Ukraine), the Labor Congress of Ukraine discussed the aforementioned documents and approved them. By ratifying the Universal of the UPR Directorate, the Congress gave it a legitimate legal character. The President of the UNR Rada, Yevhen Petrushevych, was soon elected to the Directory. The ZUNR, after merging with the UPR, changed its name to the Western Region of the Ukrainian People's Republic (WR UPR). Active cooperation between the two state entities began in the economic, military, and cultural spheres.

The idea of unity gripped Ukrainians. In Transcarpathia, the National Assembly in Khust on January 21, 1919, echoed the historic movement toward unification. It decided to unite Carpathian Ukraine with the Ukrainian People's Republic. In the context of the constant struggle for freedom and independence, the fraternity of Ukrainians from different regions was extremely important. From the beginning of 1918, the Sich Riflemen, composed of Galicians and Bukovinians, became one of the most capable military formations of the Ukrainian People's Republic. For their part, the eastern Ukrainian commanders Mykhailo Omelianovych-Pavlenko and Oleksandr Hrekiv led the Galician Army.

For a number of reasons, the unification of the UPR and ZUNR into one state was not completed. Two separate governments and two armies continued to exist. The republics were in fact in confederate relations. Different geopolitical interests and goals eventually led to the collapse of the united front of the Ukrainian Revolution in the late fall of 1919. Nevertheless, the Act of Unification became a symbol and a legend for the next generations of fighters for Ukraine.

After the proclamation of the unification of the UPR and ZUNR on January 22, 1919, the idea of the integrity of the Ukrainian nation was never questioned in Ukrainian political thought. For many decades, the Act remained a symbol of faith, an ideological imperative for the struggle for an independent, united state.

During the Soviet totalitarian regime, the proclamation of independence of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Day of Unity were not celebrated. With the establishment of Soviet rule, all Ukrainian holidays were pushed out of public discourse. The memory of the unification of the UPR and ZUNR was preserved by residents of western Ukraine and Ukrainian political emigration in Western Europe and America. On January 22, they celebrated the holiday of independence and unity of the Ukrainian state.

The first truly large-scale celebration of the Unity Day in Ukraine took place on January 22, 1939, in Khust. In this way, Transcarpathians recalled the will of Ukrainians expressed at the congress of the National Assembly in Khust on January 21, 1919, to join the Ukrainian People's Republic with its capital in Kyiv. It was not just a demonstration, but the largest demonstration of Ukrainians in the 20 years of the region's stay in Czechoslovakia. Over 30 thousand people gathered in the capital of Carpathian Ukraine.