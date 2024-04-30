To intensify demining efforts: Cabinet of Ministers authorizes SES to provide paid services

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the State Emergency Service to provide paid services, which should intensify the certification of mine action operators. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

This is another decision that will be important for the recovery. We allow the SES to provide paid services for civil protection conformity assessment. This will intensify the certification of mine action operators. There are currently about 35 of them. We expect that there will be many more. We are creating a market environment in the field of humanitarian demining. We engage the private sector as much as possible to clear Ukraine of mine debris as soon as possible - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk , notedthat the relevant changes were made to the list of paid services that can be provided by the units of the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On April 29, Germany reported on a new military aid package for Ukraine. The federal government approved additional air defense equipment, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine, as well as 34 WISENT 1 demining tanks with spare parts, 20 mobile, remotely operated and protected demining systems, and 12 Ahlmann mobile and protected demining systems.