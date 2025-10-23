Tires set on fire near Kyiv City State Administration on Khreshchatyk: suspect detained

In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk Street, an unknown person set fire to car tires, the suspect was detained, and the police are investigating his motives, writes UNN.

According to local public pages, the incident occurred near the Kyiv City State Administration.

The police received a report that an unknown person set fire to car tires near the administrative building on Khreshchatyk Street. Law enforcement officers detained the man involved in the arson. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1977, and he was taken to the district police department. Currently, investigators are establishing the motives for the act.