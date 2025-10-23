$41.760.01
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
09:45 AM • 3864 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
09:30 AM • 3874 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 12160 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 14564 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 21986 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 13892 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 13417 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20934 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30962 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
Tires set on fire near Kyiv City State Administration on Khreshchatyk: suspect detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

An unknown person set fire to car tires on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv. Police detained a local resident born in 1977 who committed the arson.

Tires set on fire near Kyiv City State Administration on Khreshchatyk: suspect detained

In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk Street, an unknown person set fire to car tires, the suspect was detained, and the police are investigating his motives, writes UNN.

According to local public pages, the incident occurred near the Kyiv City State Administration.

The police received a report that an unknown person set fire to car tires near the administrative building on Khreshchatyk Street. Law enforcement officers detained the man involved in the arson. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1977, and he was taken to the district police department. Currently, investigators are establishing the motives for the act.

- reported the Kyiv police.

The State Emergency Service in Kyiv, in turn, reported that they received a report about the ignition of car tires on Khreshchatyk Street on October 23 at 11:20.

"Even before the arrival of the unit, employees of the duty post at the Kyiv City State Administration extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers. Afterwards, firefighters finally extinguished the fire on an area of 3 square meters at 11:41," the State Emergency Service reported.

Law enforcement officers will establish the cause of the incident.

Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 dead22.10.25, 06:15 • 18684 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv