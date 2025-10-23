Tires set on fire near Kyiv City State Administration on Khreshchatyk: suspect detained
Kyiv • UNN
An unknown person set fire to car tires on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv. Police detained a local resident born in 1977 who committed the arson.
In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk Street, an unknown person set fire to car tires, the suspect was detained, and the police are investigating his motives, writes UNN.
According to local public pages, the incident occurred near the Kyiv City State Administration.
The police received a report that an unknown person set fire to car tires near the administrative building on Khreshchatyk Street. Law enforcement officers detained the man involved in the arson. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1977, and he was taken to the district police department. Currently, investigators are establishing the motives for the act.
The State Emergency Service in Kyiv, in turn, reported that they received a report about the ignition of car tires on Khreshchatyk Street on October 23 at 11:20.
"Even before the arrival of the unit, employees of the duty post at the Kyiv City State Administration extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers. Afterwards, firefighters finally extinguished the fire on an area of 3 square meters at 11:41," the State Emergency Service reported.
Law enforcement officers will establish the cause of the incident.
