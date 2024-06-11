Thunderstorms, hail, squalls and 34-degree heat: weather forecast for today

In most of the territory of Ukraine, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected today, the temperature at night will be from 15° at night to 34° in the afternoon, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 11 in Ukraine, except for the East and South-East, short-term rains, thunderstorms; hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s per day in some areas.

The wind is south-westerly with a transition to North-Westerly, 7-12 M/s.

The temperature is 15-20° at night; 25-30° during the day, up to 34° in the south and east of the country, and 21-26°in the western regions.

In The Kyiv Region

Short-term rains, thunderstorms, during the day in some places in the region hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. temperature at night 15-20°, on the day 25-30°; in Kiev at night 18-20°, in the afternoon 26-28°.