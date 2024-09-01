Three-year-old boy falls out of 5th floor window in Odesa

On August 31, in Odesa, a three-year-old boy fell out of a five-story window in the Peresypskyi district. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the cause of the accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports .

Details

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the child's father briefly went to another room. The child used a high chair to reach the window sill, leaned on a mosquito net and fell out of the balcony window of the apartment located on the top floor of the building.

The child was hospitalized at the Children's Regional Hospital. Fortunately, the family had not previously come to the attention of law enforcement and has a positive characteristic at their place of residence. The police continue to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

Law enforcement officials urged parents to closely monitor small children and take measures to prevent them from accessing windows.

