Three suspects in beating of a serviceman detained in Ivano-Frankivsk

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119818 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122608 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200094 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154473 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153341 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75065 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45799 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56253 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 85162 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 63382 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202619 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17598 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150299 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149515 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144490 views
Three suspects in beating of a serviceman detained in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10752 views

Police have detained three men on suspicion of beating a serviceman in Ivano-Frankivsk. The conflict arose after the soldier asked them for money, which led to a fight.

Three men suspected of beating a serviceman have been detained in Ivano-Frankivsk, and the issue of serving them with a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided, the regional police department said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The conflict was witnessed by bystanders, one of whom reported it to the police.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, unidentified persons beat up a soldier: police are looking for attackers11.09.24, 21:29 • 20155 views

Police officers at the scene, as indicated, interviewed witnesses and identified the victim.

"The 40-year-old serviceman, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk, was found at his place of residence. He was taken to a medical facility. Doctors diagnosed him with numerous bruises to his head and body. The police also found out that a bystander who saw the soldier being beaten and tried to stand up for him was injured in the clash. The resident was also taken to the hospital with injuries," the police said.   

Police reportedly "quickly identified the offenders". "They were three residents of the Ivano-Frankivsk territorial community. The defendants are 26, 21 and 17 years old. The police know that the 26-year-old offender has already been prosecuted for a property crime," the police said.

The police interviewed the suspects at the district police station. "We found out that they were resting and drinking alcohol in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk.  A military man approached them and asked for money for his own needs. The young men reacted aggressively to this request. A verbal conflict arose between them and the combatant, which escalated into a fight," the police said.

"The offenders pleaded guilty. The 26- and 21-year-old criminals were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," law enforcement officers said.

Currently, as noted, the issue of serving the three defendants with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided. This offense is punishable by up to four years in prison. 

Beating of a serviceman in Smila: the court remanded the suspect in custody11.09.24, 17:54 • 14077 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising