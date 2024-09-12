Three suspects in beating of a serviceman detained in Ivano-Frankivsk

Three men suspected of beating a serviceman have been detained in Ivano-Frankivsk, and the issue of serving them with a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided, the regional police department said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The conflict was witnessed by bystanders, one of whom reported it to the police.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, unidentified persons beat up a soldier: police are looking for attackers

Police officers at the scene, as indicated, interviewed witnesses and identified the victim.

"The 40-year-old serviceman, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk, was found at his place of residence. He was taken to a medical facility. Doctors diagnosed him with numerous bruises to his head and body. The police also found out that a bystander who saw the soldier being beaten and tried to stand up for him was injured in the clash. The resident was also taken to the hospital with injuries," the police said.

Police reportedly "quickly identified the offenders". "They were three residents of the Ivano-Frankivsk territorial community. The defendants are 26, 21 and 17 years old. The police know that the 26-year-old offender has already been prosecuted for a property crime," the police said.

The police interviewed the suspects at the district police station. "We found out that they were resting and drinking alcohol in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk. A military man approached them and asked for money for his own needs. The young men reacted aggressively to this request. A verbal conflict arose between them and the combatant, which escalated into a fight," the police said.

"The offenders pleaded guilty. The 26- and 21-year-old criminals were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," law enforcement officers said.

Currently, as noted, the issue of serving the three defendants with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided. This offense is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Beating of a serviceman in Smila: the court remanded the suspect in custody