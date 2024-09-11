Beating of a serviceman in Smila: the court remanded the suspect in custody

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM
February 28, 11:39 PM
March 1, 12:46 AM
03:40 AM
04:00 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
February 26, 05:09 PM
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14077 views

A suspect in the case of beating a military man in Smila, Cherkasy region, has been taken into custody. Earlier, there was a conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former serviceman over a road accident.

The court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the case of beating a military in Smila , Cherkasy region - detention. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.   

"...  the suspect in the beating of a serviceman in Smila was chosen a measure of restraint - detention," the statement said.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, a conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former military man occurred over a road accident.

Law enforcers launch internal investigation into possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

