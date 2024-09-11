Beating of a serviceman in Smila: the court remanded the suspect in custody

The court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the case of beating a military in Smila , Cherkasy region - detention. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

"... the suspect in the beating of a serviceman in Smila was chosen a measure of restraint - detention," the statement said.

In Cherkasy region, a conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former military man occurred over a road accident.

Law enforcers launch internal investigation into possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila.