Beating of a serviceman in Smila: the court remanded the suspect in custody
Kyiv • UNN
A suspect in the case of beating a military man in Smila, Cherkasy region, has been taken into custody. Earlier, there was a conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former serviceman over a road accident.
The court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the case of beating a military in Smila , Cherkasy region - detention. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
"... the suspect in the beating of a serviceman in Smila was chosen a measure of restraint - detention," the statement said.
Recall
In Cherkasy region, a conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former military man occurred over a road accident.
Law enforcers launch internal investigation into possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila.