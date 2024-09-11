Prosecutor's Office asks to take into custody a suspect in beating a soldier in Smila

In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the case of beating a military in Smila , Cherkasy region. Representatives of the prosecutor's office will request that he be taken into custody. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

As a result of a set of search operations, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in beating a serviceman and extorting money from him in Smila.

He is charged with extortion and hooliganism (Part 4 of Article 189, Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

His father was also served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that the 28-year-old man was hiding from the investigating authorities in a hotel in Cherkasy region.

In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure against him. Prosecutors will request custody - The OGP said.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the suspects' places of residence. Preliminary, they seized a drug and a weapon.

As a result of the investigative actions, additional information was registered in the URPTI over illegal possession of weapons and drugs (Part 1 Art. 263, Part 1 Art. 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The criminal proceedings will establish all the circumstances and participants in the conflict.

The Smila District Prosecutor's Office is providing procedural supervision. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the District Police Department of the Cherkasy Oblast National Police.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, a conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former military man occurred over a road accident.

Law enforcers launch internal investigation into possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila.