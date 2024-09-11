Prosecutor's Office asks to take into custody a suspect in beating a soldier in Smila

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186775 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Prosecutor's Office asks to take into custody a suspect in beating a soldier in Smila

Prosecutor's Office asks to take into custody a suspect in beating a soldier in Smila

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12673 views

A suspect in the beating of a soldier and extortion in Smila has been detained. The prosecutor's office will request that he be taken into custody, and his father is also suspected of hooliganism.

In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the case of beating a military in Smila , Cherkasy region. Representatives of the prosecutor's office  will request that he be taken into custody. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports

As a result of a set of search operations, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in beating a serviceman and extorting money from him in Smila.

He is charged with extortion and hooliganism (Part 4 of Article 189, Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

His father was also served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that the 28-year-old man was hiding from the investigating authorities in a hotel in Cherkasy region.

In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure against him. Prosecutors will request custody

- The OGP said. 

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the suspects' places of residence. Preliminary, they seized a drug and a weapon.

As a result of the investigative actions, additional information was registered in the URPTI over illegal possession of weapons and drugs (Part 1 Art. 263, Part 1 Art. 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The criminal proceedings will establish all the circumstances and participants in the conflict.

The Smila District Prosecutor's Office is providing procedural supervision. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the District Police Department of the Cherkasy Oblast National Police.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, a conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former military man occurred over a road accident.

Law enforcers launch internal investigation into possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

