In Ivano-Frankivsk, unidentified persons beat up a soldier: police are looking for attackers

On Wednesday, in Ivano-Frankivsk, unidentified persons attacked a man in military uniform. Investigators are currently establishing the whereabouts of the soldier, the reasons for the fight, and all the participants. This is stated in a statement by the police in the region, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials , on September 11, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk called the Ivano-Frankivsk District Police Department and reported that he had witnessed a fight between young men and a man in military uniform.

The man said that he had filmed a fragment of the fight on his cell phone and sent the video to investigators. The police immediately responded to the call and arrived at the scene.

The police identified several witnesses to the conflict. They were interviewed. The victim was also identified. It is a 40-year-old combatant. The man has not yet appealed to the police. Police are taking measures to establish the victim's whereabouts - the National Police said.

Currently, investigators have initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcers are investigating the causes and identifying all parties to the conflict. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

Earlier it became known about the beating of a veteran in Cherkasy region. The police have already detained a 28-year-old man suspected of beating a military man in Smila, Cherkasy region. During the search, drugs and weapons were seized, and additional criminal proceedings were opened.