Three political prisoners released in Belarus: a US citizen among them

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101910 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102512 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113223 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116842 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159027 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103215 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93606 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64859 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100440 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149330 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106209 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136692 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138497 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166443 views
Three political prisoners released in Belarus: a US citizen among them

Three political prisoners released in Belarus: a US citizen among them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25828 views

Three people were released from Belarusian prisons, including a US citizen and journalist Andrei Kuznetsik. The Radio Liberty journalist was reunited with his family in Vilnius after three years in prison.

Three prisoners, including one American, have been released from custody in Belarus. This was reported by the US Special Representative for Hostage Situations Adam Beller in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

Details

We have released three prisoners in Belarus," Beller said. He did not name the US citizen.

The Belarusian service of Radio Liberty reports that in addition to the American citizen, Belarusian journalist Andrei Kuznetsik and mother of many children Elena Movshuk have been released from Belarusian prisons.

It is noted that 47-year-old Andriy Kuznetsyk, who spent more than three years behind bars on a politically motivated sentence, arrived in Vilnius on Wednesday, where he was met by his wife and children.

Stephen Capus, President and CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, commented on the report:

"This is a happy day for Andriy, his wife and two young children. After more than three years of separation, this family is reunited, thanks to President Trump. We are also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team, as well as the Lithuanian government for their support.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 40 Belarusian media outlets remain behind bars, including Ihar Losik, a journalist for Radio Liberty, and Ihar Kornei, a former longtime correspondent for Radio Liberty's Minsk bureau.

Recall

On February 11, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff returned from Russia with the released American teacher Mark Fogel. Vogel was sentenced to 14 years in prison for trying to import medical cannabis into Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
vilniusVilnius
united-statesUnited States

