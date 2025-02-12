Three political prisoners released in Belarus: a US citizen among them

Three prisoners, including one American, have been released from custody in Belarus. This was reported by the US Special Representative for Hostage Situations Adam Beller in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

We have released three prisoners in Belarus," Beller said. He did not name the US citizen.

The Belarusian service of Radio Liberty reports that in addition to the American citizen, Belarusian journalist Andrei Kuznetsik and mother of many children Elena Movshuk have been released from Belarusian prisons.

It is noted that 47-year-old Andriy Kuznetsyk, who spent more than three years behind bars on a politically motivated sentence, arrived in Vilnius on Wednesday, where he was met by his wife and children.

Stephen Capus, President and CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, commented on the report:

"This is a happy day for Andriy, his wife and two young children. After more than three years of separation, this family is reunited, thanks to President Trump. We are also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team, as well as the Lithuanian government for their support.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 40 Belarusian media outlets remain behind bars, including Ihar Losik, a journalist for Radio Liberty, and Ihar Kornei, a former longtime correspondent for Radio Liberty's Minsk bureau.

On February 11, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff returned from Russia with the released American teacher Mark Fogel. Vogel was sentenced to 14 years in prison for trying to import medical cannabis into Russia.

