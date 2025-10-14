$41.610.01
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 9112 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5854 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11538 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9768 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 9040 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12074 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14519 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 14035 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13530 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Publications
Exclusives
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 9112 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11538 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 54134 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 54205 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 61423 views
Three police officers killed in gas explosion on Italian farm: 15 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

In Italy, three police officers were killed and 15 people were injured in a presumably deliberate gas explosion on a farm near Verona. The incident occurred during an attempt to evict three brothers and a sister who had previously threatened to blow themselves up to avoid eviction.

Three police officers killed in gas explosion on Italian farm: 15 injured

In Italy, three police officers were killed and at least 15 others were injured in a suspected deliberate gas explosion at a farm near Verona. The explosion occurred during an attempt to evict three brothers and a sister. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The three deceased were members of the Carabinieri military police. The incident occurred early on October 14, when police and firefighters arrived at the farmhouse to execute an eviction order for three brothers and a sister, aged 55-65, due to debts.

According to Verona prosecutor Raffaele Tito, the explosion occurred on the floor above the entrance and is classified as intentional homicide. Before the incident, officers heard a whistling sound and suspected gas cylinders being opened. Bottles with an incendiary mixture were also found on the property.

Upon entering the house, we were faced with an act of absolute madness. A gas cylinder caught fire, and the explosion directly hit our officers.

– said provincial police commander Claudio Papagno to the Ansa news agency.

In addition to the three deceased, at least 15 people were injured, including 11 Carabinieri, three police officers, and one firefighter. Two brothers and sisters were arrested at the scene, and another man who fled after the explosion was also apprehended and taken to the hospital.

Train collision in Slovakia: a Ukrainian among the injured14.10.25, 00:49 • 5888 views

The house subject to eviction was dilapidated and had no electricity. Veneto regional head Luca Zaia explained that previous eviction attempts had already taken place, and residents had previously threatened to blow themselves up to avoid eviction.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi called the event "horrific and dramatic," and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, along with other leaders, honored the memory of the fallen who served the country while performing their duty.

Shooting in Mississippi: four dead, 12 injured11.10.25, 20:37 • 4622 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Italy
Slovakia