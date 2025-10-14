Three police officers killed in gas explosion on Italian farm: 15 injured

In Italy, three police officers were killed and at least 15 others were injured in a suspected deliberate gas explosion at a farm near Verona. The explosion occurred during an attempt to evict three brothers and a sister. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The three deceased were members of the Carabinieri military police. The incident occurred early on October 14, when police and firefighters arrived at the farmhouse to execute an eviction order for three brothers and a sister, aged 55-65, due to debts.

According to Verona prosecutor Raffaele Tito, the explosion occurred on the floor above the entrance and is classified as intentional homicide. Before the incident, officers heard a whistling sound and suspected gas cylinders being opened. Bottles with an incendiary mixture were also found on the property.

Upon entering the house, we were faced with an act of absolute madness. A gas cylinder caught fire, and the explosion directly hit our officers. – said provincial police commander Claudio Papagno to the Ansa news agency.

In addition to the three deceased, at least 15 people were injured, including 11 Carabinieri, three police officers, and one firefighter. Two brothers and sisters were arrested at the scene, and another man who fled after the explosion was also apprehended and taken to the hospital.

The house subject to eviction was dilapidated and had no electricity. Veneto regional head Luca Zaia explained that previous eviction attempts had already taken place, and residents had previously threatened to blow themselves up to avoid eviction.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi called the event "horrific and dramatic," and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, along with other leaders, honored the memory of the fallen who served the country while performing their duty.

