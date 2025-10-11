Shooting in Mississippi: four dead, 12 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed and at least 12 were injured in a shooting in Leland, Mississippi, around midnight. There are no suspects yet, and the investigation is ongoing.
Four people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Leland, Mississippi, CBS News reported, citing officials.
Details
Leland Mayor John Lee told CBS News that the shooting occurred around midnight, and four of the injured were airlifted to local hospitals. There is currently no information on their condition.
There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting occurred on Main Street, Lee said. People were in town for Leland High School's homecoming game, he said. The Leland School District website states that Leland High School was scheduled to play a home game against Charleston High School.
Addendum
Leland is a small town in Washington County. According to the 2020 census, its population was about 4,000 people.