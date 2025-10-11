Shooting in Mississippi: four dead, 12 injured

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
04:00 PM • 11737 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
02:06 PM • 19962 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
01:21 PM • 16912 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
12:56 PM • 22584 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 16552 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 23413 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 31952 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42414 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 58431 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34903 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news
Energy and civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa due to strikesOctober 11, 09:32 AM • 6948 views
Payment of UAH 50,000 monthly to military personnel after captivity: Zelenskyy signed the billOctober 11, 09:46 AM • 3828 views
Syrskyi spoke about the situation at the front: what is knownOctober 11, 10:08 AM • 10797 views
Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP12:22 PM • 14818 views
Woman's body found near garbage containers in Kyiv's Obolon district03:37 PM • 5458 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo04:00 PM • 11736 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know 02:06 PM • 19959 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 24426 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 58431 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 44539 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Canada
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 31101 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 33307 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 35727 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 101659 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 44814 views
Actual
Bild
Hand grenade
ATACMS
Diia (service)
Shahed-136

Shooting in Mississippi: four dead, 12 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Four people were killed and at least 12 were injured in a shooting in Leland, Mississippi, around midnight. There are no suspects yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Shooting in Mississippi: four dead, 12 injured

Four people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Leland, Mississippi, CBS News reported, citing officials.

Details

Leland Mayor John Lee told CBS News that the shooting occurred around midnight, and four of the injured were airlifted to local hospitals. There is currently no information on their condition.

There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred on Main Street, Lee said. People were in town for Leland High School's homecoming game, he said. The Leland School District website states that Leland High School was scheduled to play a home game against Charleston High School.

Unknown assailant opens fire in a betting shop in Germany, several injured11.10.25, 19:28 • 1620 views

Addendum

Leland is a small town in Washington County. According to the 2020 census, its population was about 4,000 people.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World