Three people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region, people were injured as a result of falling debris from enemy drones. Houses were also damaged in Vyshgorod district.
The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack in the Kyiv region has increased to three, the State Emergency Service in the region reported, writes UNN.
Details
According to the police, as of 8:45:
- in the Brovary district, a man and a woman sustained bodily injuries as a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy drone. The injured were hospitalized. A car and a private house were also damaged;
- in the Boryspil district, a 43-year-old woman was injured. The victim was hospitalized in a metropolitan hospital to provide the necessary assistance. A private house was damaged;
- in the Vyshgorod district, two private houses were damaged.
