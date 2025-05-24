Three people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack in the Kyiv region has increased to three, the State Emergency Service in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, as of 8:45:

, a man and a woman sustained bodily injuries as a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy drone. The injured were hospitalized. A car and a private house were also damaged; in the Boryspil district , a 43-year-old woman was injured. The victim was hospitalized in a metropolitan hospital to provide the necessary assistance. A private house was damaged;

