Three people became victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22: a woman died in the hospital

A woman who was injured and in serious condition after the enemy shelling of the capital on October 22 died in the hospital. That attack claimed the lives of a total of 3 Kyiv residents. - said Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

On October 22, at about 11 p.m., the enemy attacked Kyiv using drones. In total, three districts of the capital were damaged - Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, and Obolonskyi. In the Podilskyi district, a kindergarten caught fire as a result of a drone explosion, and the roof of one of the buildings, a polyclinic, an office center, and a synagogue building were also damaged. Windows were blown out in nearby houses. In the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts, the facades of two residential buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged, the prosecutor's office reported.