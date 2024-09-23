ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Three more Ukroboronprom enterprises to be corporatized

Three more Ukroboronprom enterprises to be corporatized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14771 views

The Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC has decided to establish an LLC on the basis of three state-owned enterprises. This is part of the corporate governance reform in the defense industry, which has already transformed 42 enterprises.

LLCs are being created on the basis of three state-owned enterprises of Ukroboronprom as part of the corporate governance reform in the defense industry, the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC reported on Monday, UNN reports.

The Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company has decided to establish limited liability companies (LLCs) on the basis of three state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This transformation is one of the elements of the corporate governance reform in the defense industry implemented by Ukroboronprom

- the company said.

As indicated, the SEs will be finally transformed into LLCs after the relevant state registration procedure. 

"We have to complete the reform, as successful corporatization is the key to further development of the Ukrainian defense industry, transforming it into a modern high-tech cluster that is already becoming the backbone of the country's economy," said David Lomdzharia, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom.

Addendum 

According to Ukroboronprom, 42 enterprises have already been transformed into business companies - LLCs and JSCs - as part of the reform, 14 of which will be transformed in 2024.

Corporatization of Ukroboronprom: 10 more state defense enterprises to become business companies05.02.24, 13:08 • 23422 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
ukraineUkraine

