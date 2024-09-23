Three more Ukroboronprom enterprises to be corporatized
Kyiv • UNN
The Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC has decided to establish an LLC on the basis of three state-owned enterprises. This is part of the corporate governance reform in the defense industry, which has already transformed 42 enterprises.
LLCs are being created on the basis of three state-owned enterprises of Ukroboronprom as part of the corporate governance reform in the defense industry, the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC reported on Monday, UNN reports.
The Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company has decided to establish limited liability companies (LLCs) on the basis of three state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This transformation is one of the elements of the corporate governance reform in the defense industry implemented by Ukroboronprom
As indicated, the SEs will be finally transformed into LLCs after the relevant state registration procedure.
"We have to complete the reform, as successful corporatization is the key to further development of the Ukrainian defense industry, transforming it into a modern high-tech cluster that is already becoming the backbone of the country's economy," said David Lomdzharia, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom.
Addendum
According to Ukroboronprom, 42 enterprises have already been transformed into business companies - LLCs and JSCs - as part of the reform, 14 of which will be transformed in 2024.
